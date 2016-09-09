Unfinished work at Legislature could delay road projects

WILLMAR—Business left unfinished during the last legislative session could result in delays to road projects across the state in the coming year.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is in the process of determining what projects slated for the coming year could be delayed if it is unable to spend $105 million to possibly $170 million in expected federal funds, according to Jon Husby, District engineer for MnDOT's District 8 office in Willmar. He described what he called a potential problem to members of the Area Transportation Partnership at its meeting Friday in Willmar.

The federal government annually allocates funding for transportation projects in the state. MnDOT is only able to spend the funds if the state Legislature acts to give it the budget authority to do so, Husby said.

Federal funding to Minnesota is being increased by $105 million this year after Congress and the president approved what is known as the FAST ACT, or "Fixing America's Surface Transportation Act.''

Also, the federal government redistributes funds from states that did not spend their original allotment of funding in a fiscal year. Minnesota is expecting that it will receive as much as $65 million in redistributed funds.

Unfortunately, the Legislature did not include a budget authorization for the increased federal funds in any legislation when it adjourned. Speculation is that the legislators expected a special session.

"The session ended abruptly and things didn't get done, including the bonding bill,'' said Husby in explaining the dilemma now facing MnDOT.

He said MnDOT expects that the Legislature will provide the needed authorization when it meets. It's not expected that the state will actually lose any of the federal funds, he said.

Unless there is a special session, a delay in approval until the next legislative session means that projects to be funded with the $170 million in expected revenue will likely have to be delayed until the following construction season. That would not only delay work, but also affect jobs in the state, he said. Contractors will adjust their staffing levels according to the amount of work expected.

The funding snafu only affects MnDOT, and will not adversely impact other governmental entities receiving federal transportation dollars. Those entities do not need the Legislature's budget authority to spend the funds, Lindsey Knutson, District 8 planning director, told the meeting participants.