Record for Sept. 12

WILLMAR - Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident around 9:57 p.m. on Saturday on U.S. Highway 12 at the intersection with 45th Street West in Kandiyohi County, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

A 2011 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Maricela Pacheco, 27, of Willmar, and a 2001 Oldsmobile Silhouette driven by Bobbie Jones, 36, of Degraff, were proceeding east on Highway 12. The Chevrolet signaled to turn right on 45th Street but the driver changed her mind and turned left in front of the Oldsmobile, according to the accident report.

Jones and a passenger in the Chevrolet, Erica Nelson, 23, of Pennock, received care at Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar for non-life threatening injuries.

Pacheco and another passenger in the Chevrolet, David Geer, 24, of New London, had not apparent injuries, according to the report.

Thefts

WILLMAR - Five signs were reported stolen from a property on the 6400 block of 161st Avenue, New London, on Saturday.

A driver in a dark-silver Jeep drove off after not paying for $50.94 in gas at Walt's Service station on the 1200 block of First Street South in Willmar at 8:28 a.m. Saturday .

Vandalism

WILLMAR - A Tahoe was broken into and gone through while parked in the Rice Memorial Hospital parking lot, it was reported Friday. The break-in occurred while the owner was in the hospital. A window was smashed on the east side of a building on the 400 block of Trott Avenue Southwest, it was reported Friday.

NEW LONDON - A vehicle was left with its passenger window open and keys in the ignition on a multi-use driveway at the Starlight/Starbright Addition on the 5400 block of 195th Avenue Northeast, New London at 2:40 a.m. on Saturday. A purse, alcohol, cash and other personal items were left in the vehicle. A deputy locked the vehicle after attempts to reach the registered owner were not successful.

WILLMAR - A 29-year-old man faces a charge of driving under the influence after apparently passing out and parking in the middle of the road on the 7400 block of Long Lake Road at 11:10 p.m. on Saturday. A passing motorist knocked on the vehicle's window and discovered the man passed out.