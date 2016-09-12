Two crashes with silage boxes reported in central Minnesota

SARTELL -- Two separate accidents Sunday afternoon involving vehicles colliding with silage boxes is a reminder that harvest has begun and farm vehicles are on the roads.

Both accidents happened in Stearns County.

The first was reported at 2:12 p.m. on 30th Avenue in St. Wendel Township, west of Sartell, when a 2016 Ford F-150 pickup driven by William Dean Papapetru, 27, of Redlands, California, that was going north on 30th Avenue crossed over the centerline.

His truck struck a silage box that was being pulled by a southbound truck, driven by Jake Carter Uderman, 22, of Sartell.

Papapetru was extricated from the truck and taken to St. Cloud hospital.

The accident is being investigated by the Stearns County Sheriff’s Department, which was assisted at the scene by the Sartell Police Department, St. Stephen Fire and Rescue and Gold Cross Ambulance.

The second accident was reported at 4:20 p.m. at County Road 10 and St. Anna Drive in Albany Township and involved a silage box and a motorcycle.

According to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, a tractor driven by Ervin Hartung, 47, of Upsala, was pulling a silage box while traveling south on County Road 10 and began to turn left onto St. Anna Drive.

A Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Warren Krupke, 78, of Paynesville was also going south on County Road 10 and was attempting to pass the tractor at the same time the tractor was turning.

Krupke was unable to stop and struck the rear of the silage box. He was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital by Gold Cross Ambulance with non- life-threatening injuries.

Hartung was not injured in the accident.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Albany Fire Department and the Avon Police Department.