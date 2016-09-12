Willmar celebrates law enforcement

Attendees at the Honor the Badge event on Sunday gathered around area law officers and their families to offer a prayer for their service. Officer Jason Hay and his wife Janell and daughter Hannah were among those honored. Tom Cherveny / Tribune

Kandiyohi County Sheriff Dan Hartog, second from right, and Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt,, stand off to the side of the stage before addressing the audeince Sunday during the Honor the Badge ceremony. Briana Sanchez / Tribune

Bob Holthouse, second from right, joins in song and prayer during the Honor the Badge event. Holthouse said he was glad he had come to honor those who serve. "I served in the military and understand the uniform, the badge.'' Tom Cherveny / Tribune

Jim Felt says a few words Sunday during the Honor the Badge ceremony at Robbins Island. Briana Sanchez / Tribune

People from the community gathered at Robbins Island Sunday for the Honor the Badge ceremony. The ceremony coincided with 9/11 remembrance. Briana Sanchez / Tribune

Dave Holmquist, sheriff deputy of Kandiyohi County, stands in a prayer circle with his family and members of the community Sunday at Robbins Island during the Honor the Badge ceremony.Community members were asked to gather around a service members and say a prayer. Briana Sanchez / Tribune

WILLMAR - Willmar areas residents remembered one of the country's most tragic of anniversaries by honoring those who put their lives at risk daily in their own community.

An estimated 500 people joined at Robbins Island park on Sunday evening for what was billed as "Honor the Badge Day'' to honor law enforcement officers and their families on the anniversary of the Sept. 11 attack on the World Trade Towers in New York and the Pentagon in Washington.

"Humbled,'' said Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt to the crowd. "We appreciate your support in these difficult and trying times.''

The participants had joined in prayer and music during an approximate, 1.5-hour program that also featured some light-hearted comedy which put some officers and their families on the stage.

The Willmar Area Faith @ Work in partnership with 20 churches hosted the event, which also asked for contributions to the Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Association.

"Let's fill the air in worship,'' said Pastor David Lanning, First Baptist Church. He was among the local pastors who led those who had joined in prayer and song.

Police Chief Felt thanked the crowd and urged them to also remember the many others who serve along with law enforcement, such as fire fighters, ambulance and rescue squad members, and EMT's.

Kandiyohi County Sheriff Dan Hartog joined Felt in expressing how humbled he and other officers were by the appreciation shown. "This is terrific, this is just terrific,'' said Hartog.

Doug Reese, one of the organizers for the event, had cited the shootings of officers in Dallas, Texas and Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as among the reasons for showing local officers that their service is appreciated.

Since the Dallas and Baton Rouge shootings, Sheriff Hartog said he and other officers have had a number of people from the community come up to them and thank them for their service.

At the county Law Enforcement Center, there have been many occasions when people have dropped off treats such as cookies and doughnuts as a way of saying thank you, he said.

"It means more to us than you realize,'' said Hartog of the appreciation increasingly being shown to officers.

At one point in the celebration, participants surrounded individual officers and their families to pray for them.

Bob Holthouse was among the citizens who raised their voices in song during the celebration. "Absolutely,'' he said of his desire to thank officers for their service. "I served in the military and understand about the uniform, the badge.''