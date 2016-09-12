Stabbing case dismissed against Montevideo man

MONTEVIDEO — Just months ago, Jorge Villatoro was jailed, facing three serious felony charges for first-, second- and third-degree assault related to a stabbing outside a Montevideo bar.

Villatoro, 25, of Montevideo, has since been freed from custody and the charges dropped. That's because a Chippewa County Attorney ordered the case's dismissal.

The Chippewa County charges had previously alleged that Villatoro stabbed a man Dec. 5 during a fight at a residence on the 200 block of South Sixth Street in Montevideo.

The man had walked a couple of blocks from the residence to a Casey's convenience store on South First Street store to seek help. A Montevideo police officer responding to the call found the man suffered a puncture wound from a knife to the area below his right armpit.

The man was transported to the Chippewa County-Montevideo Hospital in Montevideo and from there to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale.

But on April 20, nearly five months after the incident, Chippewa County Attorney David Gilbertson moved to dismiss the case.

"Law enforcement has been unsuccessful in locating an important witness," Gilbertson wrote.

The case was dismissed without prejudice. That means the case may be reopened, and prosecutors would be allowed to again pursue charges against Villatoro.

According to the complaint, Villatoro told police he thought he may have "stuck" a man with a knife during a fight.

According to the complaint, the victim and defendant were among a number of individuals who had been drinking together at a downtown bar before going to the residence. An argument occurred, and the victim said a camouflage, flip-open pocket knife that belonged to him had been used to stab him.

Villatoro told police he did not recall all that happened. He said he had been drinking alcohol, smoking marijuana and possibly using methamphetamine, according to court documents.

He also told police he was upset with the victim over $40 for marijuana. The victim did not provide the marijuana and refused to return the money to Villatoro when the arguments and fights occurred, according to what Villatoro told police.