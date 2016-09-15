Records published Sept. 15

This is the records summary for Sept. 15.

OLIVIA—A 61-year-old driver was injured Tuesday night when two semi trucks collided on U.S. Highway 212 near Olivia.

The State Patrol says Cheryl E. Kieso, of Watertown, South Dakota, was transported to RC Hospital in Olivia with non-life-threatening injuries.

Just after 8 p.m. Tuesday, Kieso had been driving east on Highway 212 in a 2014 Freightliner semi. It was sideswiped by another semi that was westbound.

The State Patrol says that semi, a 1995 Kenworth, was driven by 62-year-old James L. Eschen of Madison. It crossed the centerline on the two-lane highway.

Eschen was not injured in the crash.

Alcohol is not thought to be a factor, and both drivers were wearing seatbelts. Both trucks sustained minor damage.

The Olivia Police Department assisted the State Patrol with the crash.

Electric bicycle crash

GROVE CITY—A Grove City man was knocked unconscious Tuesday when he lost control of and crashed his electric bicycle on 553rd Avenue.

According to the Meeker County Sheriff's Office, authorities responded to a report that 59-year-old Bradley Dean Miller was unconscious on the street, near the intersection of 248th Street in Grove City.

Miller was transported to Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield for treatment of his injuries.

The Sheriff's Office says alcohol was a factor in the incident. It is still under investigation.

Gold Cross Ambulance and Grove City Rescue Squad assisted at the scene of the crash.

Beer bottle assault

HARVEY TOWNSHIP—Authorities say a 25-year-old Grove City man assaulted another person with a beer bottle Tuesday night at a rural Grove City residence.

The man is in custody at the Meeker County Jail on pending assault charges and a previous Meeker County warrant.

The assault reportedly happened on the 32000 block of 580th Avenue in Grove City. Around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, an individual called the Meeker County Sheriff's Office reporting he had been hit over the head with a beer bottle.

The man also reported that an individual with an axe had damaged a vehicle at the residence.

The Sheriff's Office says one person was transported to Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield for injuries related to the assault.

The Eden Valley Police Department, Gold Cross Ambulance and Litchfield Rescue assisted on the scene.