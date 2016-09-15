Farm Dreams workshop slated Sunday

GLENWOOD—The final Land Stewardship Project "Farm Dreams'' workshop for this year will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Central Square in Glenwood.

Farm Dreams is designed to help people clarify what motivates them to farm, get their vision on paper, inventory their strengths and training needs, and get perspective from an experienced farmer. This is an excellent workshop for determining if the Farm Beginnings course is a good option for pursuing a future in agriculture.

The Sept. 18 workshop cost is $20 for Land Stewardship Project members and $40 for non-members. Each registration covers up to two people per family or farm.

To register, contact Scott DeMuth or Amy Bacigalupo at 320-269-2105 or Karen Benson at 507-523-3366 for more information.

Also, spots are available for the Farm Beginnings class which will begin this fall in Glenwood. Farm Beginnings is a 12-month course that helps beginning farmers clarify their goals and strengths, establish a strong enterprise plan and start building their operations.

Nine farmer-led classroom sessions will be held on Saturdays and weekday evenings from October until March, followed by on-farm tours and field days, as well as opportunities to connect to an extensive network of experienced farmers. Farm Beginnings is designed for new and prospective farmers who want to plan a profitable farm business. Students do not need to currently own land, but some farming or production experience is helpful to get the most out of the class.

A course outline, application materials and scholarship information are available by contacting Scott DeMuth or Amy Bacigalupo at 320-269-2105 or Karen Benson at 507-523-3366.