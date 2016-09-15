90-year-old Montevideo woman injured in crash on Highway 7

MONTEVIDEO-- A Montevideo woman was injured on State Highway 7 Wednesday evening after she attempted to make a left turn and crashed into another vehicle.

The State Patrol says Phyllis M. Nider, 90, was transported to Chippewa County Montevideo Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Nider had been driving a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu east on Highway 7 when she attempted the turn onto 50th Avenue Southwest. Just before 7:30 p.m., her vehicle collided with a westbound 2000 Dodge Ram, driven by 31-year-old Garret A. Darville.

Darville, of Clarkfield, was not injured.

Both drivers had been wearing seatbelts, and alcohol was not a factor in the crash on the two-lane, undivided roadway.

The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office and Montevideo Police Department assisted the State Patrol with the crash.