Charges: Grove City man goes on violent rampage with ax

LITCHFIELD—A criminal complaint against a Grove City man details a violent rampage at a Grove City residence Tuesday night, during which the man allegedly grabbed an ax, swung it at multiple vehicles and threatened to kill another man, who fled to a nearby cornfield to call law enforcement.

KC Matthew Cline is facing five felonies in Meeker County District Court in connection with the incident. He made his first appearance Thursday on the five charges: first- and second-degree assault, domestic assault by strangulation, criminal damage to property and threats of violence.

According to court documents, the incident happened at the victim's Grove City residence. He and Cline had been having an intense verbal argument in the home's attached garage.

The situation escalated when Cline allegedly hit the man over the head with a beer bottle, threw him against the garage door, and punched him in the head twice. Then, Cline allegedly put his right arm around the man's neck, until the man could not breathe.

In the minutes that followed, the man tried to run away from Cline in the garage and through the house, as two witnesses attempted to stop Cline. One of the witnesses was pushed to the ground.

Eventually, the witnesses were able to hold Cline back so the man could escape into a nearby cornfield.

Cline allegedly went back into the garage, and retrieved an ax.

He discovered the connecting door from the home to the garage had been locked. So he allegedly used the ax to break through the door, enter the home, and exit through the home's main door.

Then, the criminal complaint alleges, Cline continued to walk around with the ax. He swung at two vehicles in the driveway with the ax, calling for the man to come out of the cornfield so that Cline could kill him.

Law enforcement arrived at the scene and found the victim in the cornfield, with multiple head injuries and hand wounds described as "defensive."

He was transported to Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield by ambulance.

A Meeker County sheriff's deputy also found Cline on the scene, still gripping the ax. The deputy ordered Cline to the ground, handcuffed and arrested him.

In a later interview at the jail, Cline told the deputy he had been in "rage mode" during the incident.

He allegedly admitted to hitting a man over the head with a beer bottle, and said he had put the man in a choke hold, but had not strangled him.

According to court documents, he also admitted to leaving the home with an ax to look for the man, yelling threats and using the ax to damage two motor vehicles.

Cline is in custody at the Meeker County Jail. His next hearing is set for Nov. 10.