Highway 104 detour in Glenwood begins Monday

GLENWOOD -- Motorists on Minnesota Highway 104 will encounter a detour in Glenwood when a culvert project begins today.

Highway 104 will close near Eighth Street. Traffic will detour to Highway 28, Pope County Road 21 and 190th Street.

The project involves placing a large culvert under Highway 104 and several culverts under Eighth Street. The work is expected to take approximately three weeks, weather permitting.

Riley Brothers Construction is the prime contractor for the project, which will be funded by the city of Glenwood.