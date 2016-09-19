Minnesota River Congress seeks public input

NEW ULM - The Minnesota River Congress will be hosting meetings this week in Granite Falls and Morton to hear from groups and individuals working for the economic and natural resource health of the river basin. This will guide the Congress as it develops a public statement of policies and actions.

"We know that many passionate people in the Minnesota River basin have ideas for policy statements that might be included in the Minnesota River Congress policy statement," said Scott Sparlin, Congress facilitator. "We are asking everyone interested to attend one of six meetings in the Minnesota Basin and submit those items you feel are appropriate for inclusion in our final statement and agenda."

There is a meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Granite Falls Lutheran Church, 350 Ninth Ave. in Granite Falls.

The final meeting in the series of six is scheduled at 7 p.m. Thursday at Jackpot Junction Casino. The meeting will be in the second-floor ballroom.

The eventual Congress public policy statement and agenda will be approved at the seventh full Minnesota River Congress meeting on Thursday, Nov. 17.

"We need everyone's help to build the Congress policy and agenda," says Sparlin. "Please submit items that have a basin-wide and significant impact. Items that call for specific and measurable action by the Minnesota River Congress. And please submit items that include background information supporting the policy you are advocating."