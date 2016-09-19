Authorities searching for missing teen girl near Willmar

ST. CLOUD -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing girl in the Willmar area.

Alexis Marie Odenbreit, 17, has been missing since Sept. 12, according to a Monday news release.

Odenbreit was last seen in Willmar. Authorities believe she could be in surroundings that endanger her health, safety or welfare.

She is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 118 pounds, and has slightly red brunette hair and hazel eyes. The sheriff's office says Odenbreit has a double piercing above her right eye and multiple tattoos on her wrists and hands.

Stearns County is asking anyone with information on Odenbreit's whereabouts to call the sheriff's office at 320-251-4240.