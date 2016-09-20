Opiates part of large mix of abused drugs in region

GRANITE FALLS — It's hard to know exactly how widespread opiate abuse is in rural Minnesota, but they are part of a large mix of mood-altering chemicals available.

"The real danger is in the mixture,'' said Mike Schiks, executive director of Project Turnabout in Granite Falls. The chemical dependency center is treating a growing number of rural residents who have been mixing a variety of drugs; opiates, methamphetamine and alcohol among them.

Opiate overdoses have received a lot of attention recently, but Schiks noted that death is part of the illness of addiction no matter the drug. Car accidents resulting from alcohol abuse is just one example.

He also pointed out that the attention paid to the problem of opiate and other drug abuse should not be allowed to overshadow the fact that many people are successfully rebuilding their lives. "Success is anonymous,'' he said. "Trouble and tragedy aren't.''

Last week the residential treatment program was helping more than 300 people celebrate their choice of sobriety with treatment, according to Schiks.

Last year, 4 percent of the patients in the residential treatment facility were people who had primarily abused heroin. Another 8 percent had primarily abused other opiates. Yet 30 percent of its patients had abused methamphetamine, and 30 percent alcohol.

The treatment center has seen a resurgence of methamphetamine abuse in the past year, and the practice of mixing various drugs remains all too common, he said.