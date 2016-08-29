Search
Five injured in Willmar three-vehicle crash

    Minnesota man dies after going overboard during boat test

    By Forum News Service Today at 10:26 a.m.

    A 29-year-old man is dead after he apparently went overboard while testing a boat in a Minnesota lake.

    Authorities say they got a call Saturday morning about a man overboard on Lake Le Homme Dieu in Alexandria.

    Rescuers found the body of Brandon Darryl Randt of Alexandria about four hours later. He was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

    A witness told Douglas County sheriff’s officials that Randt was testing a boat and seemed to be heading to shore, but the witness then saw the boat circling and Randt was in the water.

    He was not wearing a life jacket.

