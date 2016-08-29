Minnesota man dies after going overboard during boat test

A 29-year-old man is dead after he apparently went overboard while testing a boat in a Minnesota lake.

Authorities say they got a call Saturday morning about a man overboard on Lake Le Homme Dieu in Alexandria.

Rescuers found the body of Brandon Darryl Randt of Alexandria about four hours later. He was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

A witness told Douglas County sheriff’s officials that Randt was testing a boat and seemed to be heading to shore, but the witness then saw the boat circling and Randt was in the water.

He was not wearing a life jacket.