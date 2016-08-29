Authorities were investigating an officer-involved shooting death outside an apartment complex Sunday in the 1200 block of Ironwood Lane in Eagan. (Pioneer Press / Julio Ojeda-Zapata)

A man said to be firing round after round with a handgun outside an Eagan apartment building lay dead on Sunday afternoon after police shot him in the residential complex’s parking lot.

This protracted discharge of firearms shortly after noon came as a shock to residents in what is described as a peaceful neighborhood.

“I am a lifelong Eaganite, and we rarely have an incident like this,” said Jim Carlson, the state senator for District 51, which includes Eagan. Carlson was knocking on doors with a group of volunteers when the shooting erupted nearby.

Eagan police said officers responded to “a weapons call” on the 1200 block of Ironwood Lane.

“The initial report was of a male subject firing gunshots outside the building and at the building itself,” said Aaron Machtemes, a department spokesman.

What followed was “an exchange of gunfire” between the suspect and police, Machtemes said. “A suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.”

He didn’t elaborate on what he meant by “exchange” or whether the suspect fired on police before they killed him.

No officers were injured, and no other suspects were involved, Eagan police said. Three officers were placed on administrative leave, standard procedure following an officer-involved shooting.

Randy Nelson, who lives across the street, said he heard two sustained bursts of gunfire, several seconds apart, followed by sirens. He said he initially mistook the shots for a nail gun.

Alexis and Laura Scott, who live in the apartment complex, said they heard about 10 shots followed by the sirens.

Carlson also heard the two bursts of shots, which he said weren’t rapid-fire but evenly spaced and seemingly methodical. Then, just a bit later, gunfire picked up again, and at such a rapid pace he couldn’t count the shots. He said he initially mistook the gunfire for firecrackers.

On police-scanner audio of the incident, a dispatcher is heard saying, “He is outside with a gun, looks like a silver Glock … couple callers on it now; they heard three to four gunshots … Party is shooting up in the air toward an apartment building. … Suspect is reloading his gun, vehicle is pulling out; SHOTS FIRED!”

The gunman’s initial volleys represented a particularly acute danger because this “townhouse community is very dense,” Carlson later wrote on Facebook. The shots could have easily penetrated “the conventional siding, sheathing and wallboard walls,” he said.

Carlson added that, “in my view, the Eagan Police acted swiftly with concern and skill to minimize the danger to the unsuspecting residents.”

After the shooting, authorities cordoned off the apartment complex’s parking lot and appeared focused on a Ford Fusion believed to have been used by the suspect.

Dan Thomas-Commins, one of Carlson’s door-knocking volunteers, also heard the shots. He said he initially mistook them for kids playing with cap guns.

Thomas-Commins said he was later able to get a somewhat close look at the Fusion while retrieving his own car. He said it had an orange bumper sticker that read, “My other auto is a 9mm.”

Alexis and Laura Scott said they knew the suspect casually, via friends and family, and “he was always a nice guy,” Alexis said.