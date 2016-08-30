Two held in dragging death of teen in Wright County

MONTROSE — Authorities are holding two people in the dragging death of a Montrose teenager over the weekend.

Wright County Sheriff Joe Hagerty said authorities got a report of an unconscious male lying in a road in Montrose early Sunday.

Hagerty says the victim, identified as 18-year-old Justin Harvey, approached a pickup truck on the road and got into a confrontation with a passenger seated in the vehicle. The pickup accelerated during the confrontation, dragging Harvey a short distance.

Deputies and emergency workers treated Harvey at the scene. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, where he died.

Two adults were arrested and booked into jail, pending charges.