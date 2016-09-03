Authorities confirm Jacob Wetterling's body has been found

Daniel James Heinrich has been charged in a child pornography investigation has been called a person of interest in the disappearance of 11-year-old Jacob Wetterling of St. Joseph, Minn., in 1989.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed in a new release Saturday that Jacob Wetterling’s remains have been located.

In a 5:30 p.m. news release Stearns County Sheriff John Sanner said the Ramsey County Medical Examiner and a forensic odontologist identified the remains as Wetterling earlier today.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the FBI, the Stearns County Attorney’s Office and the United States Attorney’s Office are currently in the process of reviewing and evaluating new evidence in the Wetterling investigation, the news release said.

Authorities expect to be in a position to provide more detail information early next week.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s patience and respect for the Wetterling family’s privacy until that time.

Paynesville Police statement

In a response to media requests, Paynesville Police Chief Paul Wegner issued a statement saying that the police department has not been -- and will not be -- involved in the Wetterling case.

“Our deepest thoughts and prayers go out Patty and Jerry Wetterling and their entire family during this difficult time,” Wagner said.

Daniel James Heinrich

The 11-year-old Jacob Wetterling was abducted on a dirt road in 1989 near the home of his parents, Patty and Jerry Wetterling, in rural St. Joseph.

Daniel James Heinrich, 53, had lived in Paynesville in the past and had been linked to a string of sexual assaults on young boys from that town during the late 1980s, as well as the 1989 abduction and assault of a Cold Spring boy, Jared Scheierl, who escaped.

Scheierl has been vocal in recent years about telling his story and last year DNA from that attack was linked to Heinrich.

Heinrich has been in federal custody since October of 2015 on child pornography charges. Because the statute of limitations had expired, Henrich could not be charged in the assault on Scheierl, but he had continued to be a person of interest in the Wetterling case.

It’s being reported today that Heinrich was taken from prison on two occasions this week to show authorities where they could find Wetterling’s body.

#lightsonforJacob

Reviving a practice used to remember the search for Jacob, supporters on Saturday used the social media hashtag #lightsonforJacob to promote the idea of leaving lights on to show support.