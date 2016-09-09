MINNEAPOLIS—A judge's ruling that a Minnesota chain of for-profit colleges deceived students about the value of its criminal justice degrees means the colleges could be forced to close.

In a lawsuit filed by the state of Minnesota, Hennepin County District Judge James A. Moore ruled Thursday that Globe University and the Minnesota School of Business committed fraud and violated consumer protection laws by advertising to students that completing its criminal justice degree programs would make them eligible for careers as police or probation officers.

Larry Pogemiller, the state higher education commissioner, said Minnesota law requires him to revoke the operating authorization of any private higher education institution that was found to have committed fraud. The decision can be appealed by the schools, and state higher education officials plan to help students finish their degrees or move to other programs.

Jeanne Herrmann, the chief operating officer of the Woodbury-based schools, called Pogemiller's move "premature and likely to harm thousands of Minnesota citizens."

Students spent as much as $80,000 completing criminal justice degrees at the two schools, but their diplomas did not get them any closer to becoming police or probation officers. The schools' criminal justice program is not certified by the Minnesota Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training.

More than 700 students from the two schools complained to state Attorney General Lori Swanson about being deceived. Those complaints led to a 2014 lawsuit by the state alleging the schools systematically lied about the value of their courses and degrees.

"We brought this case in order to help students whose lives were shattered and forever changed by these actions," Swanson said. "The conduct of the school is troubling and hopefully this is a step along the way toward getting restitution for students."

Michelle Knoll, a spokeswoman for the schools, said in a statement that the institutions stopped offering criminal justice programs and were "currently operating in full compliance with state law." Knoll noted that more information was requested by Moore before his ruling would be complete.

"We are proud of the work we do every day and the role our schools play in strengthening our workforce," Knoll said.

Judge Moore's ruling requires Globe University and the Minnesota School of Business to pay a penalty and possibly pay restitution to students. The extent of those penalties will be determined in the coming months.

Swanson has until Sept. 22 to make an argument for the amount of both the penalty and restitution. Attorneys for the schools have until Oct. 6 to respond.

The ruling wasn't entirely bad for the two schools.

Moore found the state failed to prove school officials systematically deceived students about their ability to transfer credits they earned to other colleges and universities. Moore also ruled the state failed to prove school officials systematically lied about accreditation and job placement rates.

At trial, attorneys for Globe University and the Minnesota School of Business argued that most students were happy with their degrees and any deception was the work of a few bad employees, not the result of high-pressure enrollment practices claimed by the state.

When the case went to trial in April, federal data showed the two colleges had 19 campuses enrolling more than 4,500 students.

But in May, school leaders announced they were closing schools in Lakeville, Brooklyn Center, Elk River and Plymouth and consolidating campuses in Wisconsin. A top school official blamed the closures on the state's "three-year negative publicity campaign."

It's been a tough couple of years nationally for the for-profit college industry, which has faced increased scrutiny from regulators at both the state and federal level.

Most recently, ITT Technical Institute announced this week it was closing all its schools nationwide after losing access to federal financial aid. ITT Tech had two Minnesota campuses that enrolled 263 students in 2015.

Federal regulators are considering pulling the oversight authority of the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools, which accredits both Globe University and the Minnesota School of Business.

Swanson and attorneys general from 11 states said the organization should lose its accrediting powers because it repeatedly failed to ensure students received quality educational programs. Industry leaders called the move politically motivated.

"The reality is there are problems with (Globe University and the Minnesota School of Business) and there are problems with the for-profit college industry," Swanson said. "The regulatory scheme hasn't kept pace."