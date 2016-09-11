Outbreak of Legionnaires' disease investigated in Hopkins

ST. PAUL—The Minnesota Department of Health is investigating an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease after five cases were confirmed among people who live or work in Hopkins.

According to the agency, which is working with the Hennepin County Public Health Department, the victims became ill with the respiratory disease between Aug. 4 and Sept. 11. Three are currently hospitalized, and two others were hospitalized but have since recovered. All five were more than 50 years old.

Investigators are still seeking the source of the outbreak, the MDH said Friday.

Legionnaire's disease is caused by the Legionella bacteria. It's spread by inhaling the bacteria when it is aerosolized in contaminated water.

According to the MDH announcement, it is not spread person to person or by drinking water. Outbreaks have been linked to air-conditioning units in large buildings, cooling misters, decorative fountains and plumbing systems.

MDH said the state typically sees 50 to 60 cases of Legionellosis each year. More than 60 cases have already been reported this year, mirroring a national increase.

Those most susceptible are older than 50, smoke or have chronic lung disease or other chronic health conditions.

The Legionella bacteria was discovered after a 1976 outbreak among people who went to a Philadelphia convention of the American Legion.

(Credit: St. Paul Pioneer Press)