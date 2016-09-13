Jacob Wetterling to be honored in U.S. Senate

U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Al Franken have introduced a Senate resolution honoring the life of Jacob Wetterling and the advocacy of the Wetterling family on behalf of missing and exploited children.

“Patty Wetterling is a woman of unbelievable courage, who for years has turned her grief into action,” Klobuchar said in a prepared statement.

“Through her family’s advocacy on behalf of missing and exploited children, many lives have been saved, in Jacob’s memory,” Klobuchar said. “This resolution will honor the life of Jacob while also recognizing the Wetterling family’s strength, courage and grace.”

Wetterling’s 11-year-old son, Jacob, was abducted from a road near his house in St. Joseph, Minn., on Oct. 22, 1989. Almost 27 years later, Danny Heinrich, 53, of Annandale, Minn., confessed in federal court in Minneapolis on Sept. 6 that he kidnapped, sexually assaulted and killed Jacob that night.

As part of a plea agreement, Heinrich faces one charge of child pornography. He will be sentenced on Nov. 21.

“The people of Minnesota are heartbroken for Patty and Jerry Wetterling, the rest of Jacob’s family, and for all of his friends,” Franken said in a prepared statement.

“We are in your corner and always will be,” Franken said. “Minnesota left the porch lights on for Jacob for 27 years, and now, we hope that this resolution will both honor Jacob and also remember the sacrifice and strength of the entire Wetterling family to take their grief and use it to help other families and children.”

Jacob’s parents, Patty and Jerry Wetterling, founded the Jacob Wetterling Resource Center, which works to help communities and families prevent child exploitation, and Patty Wetterling became a national advocate for children.

The full text of the resolution is below:

Whereas Patty and Jerry Wetterling faced the unimaginable tragedy of having their 11-year-old son, Jacob Wetterling, abducted near their home in Stearns County, Minnesota, on October 22, 1989;

Whereas Jacob Wetterling was taken at gunpoint and his disappearance remained unsolved for nearly 27 years;

Whereas Jacob Wetterling’s body was not recovered until September of 2016;

Whereas Patty Wetterling bravely turned her grief into action and devoted her life to advocating for missing and exploited children;

Whereas Patty Wetterling has become a nationally recognized educator on child abduction and the sexual exploitation of children;

Whereas Patty Wetterling serves on the Board of Directors of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children;

Whereas Patty Wetterling and her husband co-founded the Jacob Wetterling Resource Center to educate communities about child safety issues to prevent child exploitation and abductions;

Whereas Patty Wetterling authored the publication “When Your Child is Missing: A Family Survival Guide”, along with four other families;

Whereas Patty Wetterling served for more than seven years as director of Sexual Violence Prevention for the Minnesota Department of Health;

Whereas the Star Tribune selected Patty Wetterling as one of the “100 Most Influential Minnesotans of the Century”;

Whereas Patty Wetterling’s efforts led to the passage of the Jacob Wetterling Crimes Against Children and Sexually Violent Offender Registration Act (Public Law 103–322; 108 Stat. 2038), a Federal law that requires States to implement a sex offender and crimes against children registry; and

Whereas Jacob Wetterling’s memory lives on through the efforts of the Wetterling family: Now, therefore, be it

Resolved, That the Senate honors—

(1) the life of Jacob Wetterling; and

(2) the efforts of Patty Wetterling and the Wetterling family to prevent child exploitation and abductions across the United States.