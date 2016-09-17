Authorities respond to possible mall shooting in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Minn.—A major police presence is responding to the Crossroads Center mall tonight after an incident that was reported about 8:30 p.m.

Officers from St. Cloud, Waite Park, Cold Spring and the Minnesota State Patrol, as well as Gold Cross ambulance and St. Cloud Fire Department crews are on the scene.

At 9:30 p.m. Saturday, St. Cloud Police Chief Blair Anderson told the Times: "There was an incident at Crossroads Mall, they're investigating what it is, and the incident is contained."

Shortly before 9 p.m., a St. Cloud police officer with a rifle could be seen near the west entrance of Macy's. Other officers were searching shrubbery near the mall with flashlights, according to Times staffers on the scene.

Eyewitness reports from the scene say there may be multiple gunshot and stabbing victims.

Harley and Tama Exsted of Isle, who were in St. Cloud to watch their son play in a college golf tournament at Blackberry Ridge, were in the mall when the incident occurred.

"All of a sudden I heard pop, pop, pop," Harley said. "I thought someone tipped over a shelf. All of a sudden these people started running. I just saw everybody running our way."

The couple escaped unharmed and said they helped another woman who was running from the scene to her car.

Desi Spoden, 52, of Sauk Rapids, and her husband were in the parking lot awaiting word from their 17-year-old daughter, Katy, who was inside the mall at Lady Foot Locker. They raced to the scene after hearing about the incident.

Spoden said her daughter's friend reached her to let know they were OK. "Her friend called to let us know they were OK; they are on lockdown," she said.