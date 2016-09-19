Search
Minnesota elementary school locked down while police search for active shooter

    By Forum News Service Today at 10:20 a.m.

    FARMINGTON -- Farmington Elementary School was locked down while police were searching for an active shooter around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

    No officers with the Farmington Police Department were available for comment, but one officer on scene advised citizens to stay inside and away from the area.

    At around 9:35 a.m., the Farmington Police Department posted the following message on Facebook: “The police incident in downtown Farmington has been cleared. Some of the schools were put on lockdown as a precaution. There was never any direct threat to the schools.”

    Lakeville police were assisting with the search. Anchor Bank was on lockdown as well.

