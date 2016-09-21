Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Adrian Peterson opts for surgery, could be out for season

    Fire consumes grain elevator in northwestern Minnesota

    By April Baumgarten Today at 12:16 p.m.
    A fire marshal surveys the scene of an early morning fire at the Kennedy Farmers Elevator Co. on Wednesday morning. photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald1 / 4
    Thousands of bushels of wheat spill out of a debris pile at the scene of an early morning fire at the Kennedy Farmers Elevator Co. in northwestern Minnesota on Wednesday. photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald2 / 4
    Submitted photo3 / 4
    Submitted photo4 / 4

    KENNEDY, Minn.—A grain elevator in Kennedy was destroyed Wednesday \ in an early morning fire.

    Multiple fire departments responded about 12:25 a.m. Wednesday to the Kennedy Farmers Elevator Co. after receiving a report of the fire, according to the Kittson County Sheriff's Department. Firefighters still were at the scene of the blaze at 6:30 a.m. and had about 80 percent of the fire contained, the Sheriff's Department said.

    There were no injuries in the fire, and neighboring residential structures were not damaged by the flames, but the elevator is expected to be a total loss, according to the Sheriff's Department.

    The fire caused traffic disruptions as firefighters strung water hoses across Atlantic Avenue. Vehicles were detoured to other streets.

    Fire departments from the Minnesota cities of Kennedy, Hallock, Lancaster, Lake Bronson, Karlstad, Argyle, Warren and Stephen, as well as two North Dakota fire departments from Drayton and Pembina, responded to the scene. The Hallock Ambulance Service also responded to the incident.

    Check back for updates as this story develops.

    Explore related topics:NewsstateFireGrain elevatorkennedyminnesota
    April Baumgarten

    April Baumgarten joined the Grand Forks Herald May 19, 2015. She works with a team of talented journalists and editors, who strive to give the Grand Forks area the quality news readers deserve to know. Baumgarten grew up on a ranch 10 miles southeast of Belfield, where her family continues to raise registered Hereford cattle. She double majored in communications and history/political science at Jamestown (N.D.) College, now known as University of Jamestown. During her time at the college,  she worked as a reporter and editor-in-chief for the university's newspaper, The Collegian. Baumgarten previously worked for The Dickinson Press as the Dickinson city government and energy reporter in 2011 before becoming the editor of the Hazen Star and Center Republican. She then returned to The Press as a news editor, where she helped lead an award-winning newsroom in recording the historical oil boom.

    abaumgarten@gfherald.com
    (701) 780-1248
    Advertisement