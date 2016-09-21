Fire consumes grain elevator in northwestern Minnesota

Thousands of bushels of wheat spill out of a debris pile at the scene of an early morning fire at the Kennedy Farmers Elevator Co. in northwestern Minnesota on Wednesday. photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

A fire marshal surveys the scene of an early morning fire at the Kennedy Farmers Elevator Co. on Wednesday morning. photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

KENNEDY, Minn.—A grain elevator in Kennedy was destroyed Wednesday \ in an early morning fire.

Multiple fire departments responded about 12:25 a.m. Wednesday to the Kennedy Farmers Elevator Co. after receiving a report of the fire, according to the Kittson County Sheriff's Department. Firefighters still were at the scene of the blaze at 6:30 a.m. and had about 80 percent of the fire contained, the Sheriff's Department said.

There were no injuries in the fire, and neighboring residential structures were not damaged by the flames, but the elevator is expected to be a total loss, according to the Sheriff's Department.

The fire caused traffic disruptions as firefighters strung water hoses across Atlantic Avenue. Vehicles were detoured to other streets.

Fire departments from the Minnesota cities of Kennedy, Hallock, Lancaster, Lake Bronson, Karlstad, Argyle, Warren and Stephen, as well as two North Dakota fire departments from Drayton and Pembina, responded to the scene. The Hallock Ambulance Service also responded to the incident.

