What do you do if a spouse or family member is having a heart attack?

But what do you do if a loved one is experiencing a mental breakdown, severe depression or a psychotic break that puts his or her life in danger as well as the lives of others?

Where do you take them to get help? And how long will it take?

Those are looming questions that deserve unflinching answers. Fortunately, a new community coalition is doing just that. The 20-member group includes representatives from Lakeland Mental Health, Alexandria Community Behavioral Health Hospital, the Region 4 Mental Health Crisis Response Team, Douglas County Attorney's Office, Douglas County Hospital and local law enforcement officers.

Alexandria Police Captain Scott Kent talked to the Alexandria City Council about the coalition's efforts Monday night. He didn't pull any punches in describing the challenges of providing emergency mental health care services. He said it's reached a crisis. Right now, the typical wait for people with mental health problems who need emergency care is much too long — it can take 16 hours or more, Kent said.

He noted that mental health patients who are waiting to be accepted into a mental health treatment facility are forced to sit in hospitals, law enforcement holding areas, or worse yet, sent home, because there is no fast or efficient way of providing care.

How did it reach this point?

Kent flashed back to 2006. A new model of delivery for diagnosis and treatment for people who were homicidal/suicidal emerged. The state closed facilities that were operating under the "institutional model." Instead, the focus shifted to educating those who deal with mentally ill patients on a regular basis — police officers, nurses, doctors, mental health evaluators. Police departments received grants for officers to attend trainings to better understand and work with mental health patients, learn about certain disorders and what to expect, and how to safely defuse mental health crisis situations. The response to patients focused more on empathy than control, Kent explained.

Along with those efforts, police were given a very methodical process for getting patients to emergency rooms for diagnoses. Initially, police were able to place patients in the local hospital in Alexandria. They spent less time waiting in the ER and were able to be admitted to the local hospital with fewer hurdles, Scott said.

Things changed in the fall of 2013 when the state revised the CBHH system. Instead of accepting patients placed on 72-hour holds, it will only accept those already under a commitment. "We no longer had the ability to have our local consumers [patients] treated in a local facility," Kent noted.

The number of admissions to the Alexandria CBHH fell from 24 in 2013 to eight the next year, to three in 2015 and as of May, one in 2016.

Local organizations received no guidance from the state on how to adapt to the new situation. "Those in crisis have shouldered the burden that has been created," Kent said. "These people sit and wait in emergency rooms and police facilities for hours and sometimes days before they can begin receiving the help they need at an appropriate facility."

So even though strides have been made since 2006 in identifying and working with mental health situations, Kent said the system is on the verge of going backward because it's not capable of dealing with the volume of people who need help.

After listening to Kent, council member Bobbie Osterberg voiced the question on everyone's mind: "How can we help?"

Kent and Police Chief Rick Wyffels said it starts with getting informed, being supportive of the coalition's efforts, recognizing the plight of those experiencing mental health problems, reaching out to other communities to learn their ideas, and working with legislators to fix the crisis.

At the crux of it is the realization that mental health is not a social problem but a medical one.