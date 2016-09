Bruce Plante Cartoon: Trump goes to Mexico, Donald J. Trump, Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto, Republican Presidential Candidate 2016, Presidential Campaign 2016, GOP, RNC, Republican Party, immigration, illegal immigrants, Plante 20160901

Tom Stiglich is a nationally syndicated editorial cartoonist with Creators Syndicate.

Granlund is a Minnesota-based editorial national syndicated cartoonist.

Bruce Plante is an editorial cartoonist for the Tulsa World in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Ken Catalino is a conservative syndicated editorial cartoonist with Creators Syndicate.

