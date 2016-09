Cartoons by Tom Stiglich, Bruce Plante and Marshall Ramsey

Tom Stiglich is a nationally syndicated editorial cartoonist with Creators Syndicate.

Bruce Plante is an editorial cartoonist for the Tulsa World in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Marshall Ramsey is an editorial cartoonist for The Clarion-Ledger in Jackson, Mississippi and is syndicated nationally.

Cartoon feedback can be sent to: cartoons@wctrib.com.