Boldan: It is time for America to remember its strengths

Fifteen years ago Sunday, America's homeland was attacked for the first time since Pearl Harbor.

It was just 15 years ago, yet it seems like yesterday and yet so far away.

The seniors that started their final year of high school last week are too young to remember their parents' frightened looks and tears of Sept. 11, 2001. Within months, America went to war in Afghanistan.

Today's seniors who have retired remember the first reports of Pearl Harbor and the fear that followed. America was at war with Japan and Germany within days.

Most Americans between those two age group remember where they were on that fateful morning of Sept. 11.

For me, I was watching the morning news while getting ready to go to work at the Bemidji Pioneer newsroom. The news announcers were talking about a small plane that had crashed into a World Trade Center tower.

Then as I watched, a second plane flew into the other WTC tower. It instantly became apparent that this was no accident.

Later that morning, a third hijacked airplane was flown into the Pentagon in Washington D.C. A fourth airliner crashed into a field in Pennsylvania.

Nearly 3,000 lives—from American and 89 other countries—were lost in the most fateful and deadly terror attack on the U.S. homeland in our history. The death toll has continued to rise ever since as Ground Zero illness-related deaths increase.

Fifteen years later, the 9/11 terror attack remains the defining moment in the lives of multiple generations.

The attackers of 9/11 and more recent terror groups have a single goal in common. That goal was to "stoke enough fear that we turn on each other as a nation, that we change who we are and how we live," said President Obama Sunday at The National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial.

Yet as America remembered 9/11 in recent days, our country remains greatly divided and in midst of the heat of a presidential campaign of historic rhetoric, in which voters will choose between a man called a "bully" and a "racist" and a woman called a "crook" and "evil."

Democrats and Republicans in Congress are so divided this government entity is forever locked in dysfunction and bipartisanship is seen as a sign of weakness. In recent weeks, Congress could not even agree on federal funding to battle Zika, a disease that can devastate newborns and their family.

America's sense of unity of 9/11 has long since evaporated. The hope of America that our leaders and our people will work together to build upon our history and help make our country better. The belief in our country and patriotism appear to be at the lowest point in decades.

Americans remain divided over leadership, patriotism, race, immigration, policing, national security, politics and more.

To say that many Americans are disillusioned is a true statement. Many Americans have a lack of confidence in their leaders, feel left behind by our nation's economy or are just simply angry.

Our political culture has become bitter and hateful. The younger generations are choosing to drop out of civic life believing their one vote has no impact. Many millennials do not remember 9/11 and believe it to be ancient history.

Yet 9/11 ignited a war on terror - from Afghanistan, to Iraq and now Syria - that has lasted more than 15 years, the longest U.S. war in our history. It is a war that has outlasted two sitting U.S. presidents.

This never-ending war has also created the largest refugee population since the end of World War II.

The time has come for America to refind the "resilience" it had after the tragedy of 9/11 and Pearl Harbor. America remains the greatest country with a wealth of freedom and liberty. Our country remains the envy of the rest of the world.

It is time we remember this and believe in ourselves and in our country.