School's back in session; proceed with care

No doubt you've already noticed: City streets in west central Minnesota and across the state are a bit more congested during the morning rush to work and the afternoon drive home; yellow buses everywhere; and kids galore, on bikes, on foot, and sometimes darting out from between parked cars.

Schools have reopened. Classes are back in session.

So here's what unfortunately has to be an annual (if not more frequent) reminder to put down the cellphone when driving, to be extra vigilant about safety, to remain hyper alert to kids anywhere and everywhere, and to be prepared for anything. Tragedy is one distraction away. It can happen at any moment.

"It's never more important for drivers to slow down and pay attention than when kids are present — especially before and after school," the National Safety Council has posted at its website, nsc.org.

If you're dropping children off at school, be sure to know the procedures. More children are hit by cars near schools than anywhere else, according to the National Safe Routes to School program.

Also, motorists, don't double park at schools; it blocks children's and others' visibility, the National Safety Council pointed out. Don't load or unload children across the street from school so they have to run across, which introduces undue danger. Consider carpooling to reduce the number of vehicles at schools. Don't block crosswalks, forcing school kids and other pedestrians to unsafely have to go around you. Stop for the school patrol, always. Be especially watchful in school zones, near playgrounds and parks, and in residential areas. Never pass a vehicle stopped for pedestrians. Never pass a bus stopped to load or unload children. Stop for buses with yellow or red lights flashing and with stop arms extended. Stop far enough back from buses to allow children space to safely enter and exit. And remember always that children can be unpredictable and tend to ignore hazards and take risks.

Above all else, drivers, slow down.

Staying safe is as much on kids as it is the responsibility of motorists and other adults, of course. So, students, always be wary of vehicles and always look left-right-left before crossing a street. As ingrained as that may be, it's a practice ignored with amazing frequency and with sometimes-heartbreaking results.

Also, children, never talk to strangers or accept rides from someone unknown. Get to your bus stop early and stand a safe distance away from the curb. Board the bus only after it has come to a complete stop and the driver has instructed you. Only board your own bus. Always stay in clear view of the driver. Never walk behind the bus. Cross streets at corners, obeying traffic signals and staying in the crosswalk. Never dart out from between parked cars.

Any student who rides a bike to school can remember to always wear a helmet and to ride in the same direction as traffic. And that left-right-left? That applies to bicyclists, too. So do traffic laws.

"Put safety at the top of the list," says the American Red Cross.

That may seem pretty common sense — and it is. But it bears repeating, especially at back-to-school time.