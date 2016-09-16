Minnesota Opinion: Minnesota still needs special session

In Minnesota, there's a sense that the 2016 legislative session was a colossal waste. This is because lawmakers met for weeks and at multi-million-dollar expense, but failed to get much done.

That frustration deepened in the months afterward, when lawmakers and the governor couldn't agree on a special session.

And throughout both the regular session and the failed talks about a special session, one issue always was held out as the hold-up: The Southwest Light Rail project in the Twin Cities.

Fast forward to today, when the Southwest Light Rail issue now has been resolved. Gov. Mark Dayton and others figured out a funding mechanism that can bypass the Legislature entirely.

So, should a special session still be arranged?

You bet. The loose ends that the 2016 regular session left hanging desperately need tying up. Here's the ... Minnesota reason why: Consider the following story from the Aug. 28 issue of the Herald, and then recognize that every other corner of Minnesota also can report similar needs:

"Infrastructure projects (across) ... Minnesota are in limbo after Gov. Mark Dayton announced there would be no special legislative session to address an unresolved bonding bill left over from the regular session in May," Grand Forks Herald staff writer John Hageman reported.

Understand, many of those projects have been agreed to in St. Paul. There is no debate on them. They're ready to be approved by final votes in the House and Senate, then sent on to Dayton for his signature.

The sticking point was Southwest Light Rail. And Southwest Light Rail now has been taken off the table.

On Friday, Dayton and House Speaker Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, met and talked about renewed prospects for a special session. All state Republic representatives should encourage Daudt to come to terms with the governor at last.

We think that a successful special session—one in which lawmakers act on the above items—would help the representatives in their re-election campaigns.

We know the session and the projects that result would be good for ... Minnesota.

Daudt, the governor and Senate Majority Leader Tom Bakk, DFL-Cook, should quickly resolve any remaining disagreements and set the special-session date. Passing tax-relief and transportation bills would renew Minnesotans' faith in St. Paul—faith that has been sorely tested, given the years of stalemate in the face of big problems around the state.