Letter: Nutrition must start early in life

I am currently a dietetics intern working my way towards becoming a registered dietitian nutritionist.

I have been doing my internship rotations locally and am woefully shocked with the lack of education parents have in regards to appropriate feeding practices for their infants.

The age of food introduction is often too early, parents are not aware of hunger and satiety cues which often results in overfed infants, and breastfeeding mothers are quick to assume their milk supply is inadequate, thus unnecessarily introducing formula.

As children are our future, and healthy feeding habits start early on, it is important for parents and caregivers across all cultures to be educated on appropriate infant feeding practices. I urge health care facilities, public health departments, and community programs make efforts to provide quality education to caregivers of infants on proper infant feeding practices in hopes of changing current practices.

Since the 2014 U.S. farm bill is requiring the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans to include recommendations for 0- to 24-month-olds, now would be the time to start developing plans for educating parents and caregivers about the new recommendations.

Allie Johnson

Spicer