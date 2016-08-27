Why can't political ads be truthful?

In the last election cycle a significant reason for Mary Sawatzky's loss was the barrage of deceptive ads from outside interest groups. Many had footnotes to give them an air of legitimacy but the footnotes were generally bogus. One that sticks in my mind criticized Mary for favoring the Twin Cities because she voted for funds to improve the Minneapolis Nicollet Mall. In reality she voted for the omnibus spending bill that covered projects all over the state, including several in her own district.

Ironically, one of the first ads to show up on my computer this season supporting Dave Baker was from the Housing First Network. Their motto is "Think Local." I did some searching on the web and discovered that the Housing First Network is an entity of the Builders Association of the Twin Cities. I wonder what "Local" they want Dave Baker to support?

The second ad that caught my eye was from an entity called Coalition of MN Businesses praising Dave Baker because he voted for "a historic investment in our children's education, including new funding for early learning programs." The ad included a banner: "A Budget That Puts Minnesotans First." The truth is that Republicans did a hatchet job on Governor Dayton's request for money so every Minnesota four-year-old could have a high-quality early learning program, an estimated 47,300 attending the first year. Instead, thanks to Baker and company, only 3,300 children can attend. They justified their stinginess by saying it is a pilot program. But pilot programming is unnecessary because the research has already been done. Research shows that children gain anywhere from a third of a year to a full year of extra learning from quality public preschool programing and the money spent comes back manyfold in future savings. So much for a budget that puts Minnesotans first!

Now I know that Dave Baker is not responsible for these dishonest ads, but he is beholden to those who create them. Mary Sawatsky has vowed to not take money from special interest groups. To quote another campaign, "I'm with her!"

Dr. Ed Downey

Willmar