Letter: Our declining moral values

The more one reads, the more one realizes our nation can't go on without severe punishment from the Creator of the Universe.

Everyone is trying to convince the other that they have the correct perspective on life and lifestyles. But those who are the most outspoken are the very people who are bullying one segment of society, our Christian brothers and sisters.

Many evangelical churches, on the other hand, are guilty of not preaching the whole counsel of God for fear of reprisal. You might want to check 2 Chronicles 7:14, a warning to believers.

The speed with which our culture has declined morally is appalling.

We went from President Clinton's famous words "don't ask, don't tell" (not to mention his impeachment and all that entails) to President Obama's speaking to the nation upholding the killing of millions of unborn babies and approving the redefining of marriage to fit into their sexual revolution, turning the LGBT into a civil rights issue.

This is totally absurd and the end of this story has not yet been written. It will not be a good ending.

This brings me to politics. Some of these proud men and women who are running for office are an embarrassment to us. The embarrassment includes the present administration who have made some big missteps with the appearance of treason.

We need people in government who are aware of the true nature of the beast and are willing to defend America. We already see an erosion of our freedoms taking place.

Crucial to the outcome of this election is the possibility of appointing as many as three Supreme Court judges. Please keep this probability uppermost in your mind as you think of who you will be voting for.

Helen Beekman

Raymond