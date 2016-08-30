Letter: Governor should call special session

Someone needs to explain to me why our elected governor failed to call a special legislative session to complete the work that was supposed to be finished during the regular legislative session?

When I was a kid, I had chores. When I failed to get my chores done, my mother or father would send me back out to get my chores done before I could go out and play with my friends.

It didn't matter why. It didn't matter how long it took. I wasn't allowed to make excuses. I had to get my chores done.

Governor Dayton, your job is to show leadership and make sure that our legislators get things done. What part of that do you not understand?

Jim Blomquist

Spicer