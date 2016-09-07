Rio put on gold medal caliber games

They were able to host over 200 countries despite having major problems and potential problems.

The threat of the Zika virus did not relocate nor postpone the Olympics. The terrorists stayed at home. Even an impeachment process stayed out of the headlines for the time being. Yes, they still had to deal with some issues during the games, but that's common at every Olympics.

Soon they will host the Paralympics. May they enjoy the same success.

Kent Syverson

Willmar