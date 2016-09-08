Happy birthday, Social Security

You may have missed the 81st birthday of Social Security. It was Sunday, Aug. 14.

For 81 years, Social Security has been the social insurance system of the United States. It's been so successful that Americans have had to fight to keep Wall Street from getting its hands on the money, stopped it from being privatized and have fought against both political parties when benefits were to be cut.

In fact Social Security has been so successful that President Obama and Secretary Clinton both endorse expansion of the program. And for the first time in history, the Democratic Party included expanding Social Security in its party platform.

It looks like the American people have found something that almost everyone likes. Social Security has a long and healthy life ahead if everyone, including those making more than $118,500, pay their fair share.

Patrick Foley

Willmar