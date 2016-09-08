Letter: A wonderful antique car run

On behalf of Antique Car Run, Inc., I want to thank the drivers who came from around the country (including two from England and two from Canada) to participate in the 30th anniversary New London to New Brighton Antique Car Run.

On Aug. 13, 67 antique cars left New London on their annual endurance run to New Brighton. The 120-plus-mile trek ended in New Brighton for 59 of those cars at the Long Lake Regional Park as part of the city's annual Stockyard Days.

We could not have done it without the hundreds of spectators, volunteers, police and sheriff personnel, local city staff, clubs and organizations, sponsors and contributors who make this unique and exciting event possible.

The NLNB is considered by those in the old car hobby to be the premier event of its kind in the country. The drivers who test their brass-era cars on this countryside tour are so impressed by the spirit and friendliness of Minnesotans and we couldn't be prouder. The weather was wonderful, too!

Please join us and pat yourself on the back for any part you played in putting "Minnesota Nice" on display which added to our success. And, mark your calendars for the 31 Annual Antique Car Run on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.

Happy driving.

Mike Maloney

President

Antique Car Run, Inc.