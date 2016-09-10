Earl Pederson: If it looks like a duck ...

There's an old saying that if it looks like a duck, flies like a duck, swims like a duck, poops like a duck, it must a duck. Well, the same thing can be said about the Clinton Foundation. If it looks like pay to play, smells like pay to play, sounds like pay to play, it must be pay to play.

It sure makes one wonder how the Clintons could be not only broke but dead broke when Bill and Hillary left office and 15 years later they are worth a reported $100 million-plus, with a large portion of it coming from overpaid speeches and who knows what else.

I have to agree with MR Blomquist that our so-called governor needs to finish what was started and call the Legislature back to make the necessary corrections to the bill that our so-called governor vetoed. Our elected representatives are supposed to represent us, the taxpaying citizens, not special interests and party dictates and themselves.

Earl Pederson

Renville