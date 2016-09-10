Terry Holmquist: Sawatzky understands our needs

Mary Sawatzky has visited all 20 townships in District 17B. Mary heard firsthand how terrible internet access is across Kandiyohi County. Mary will bring solutions to all of Minnesota, not just a few select areas.

Mary cares about our farmers who depend on internet access. Mary cares about college students home on weekends who depend on internet access for their studies. Mary cares about our students who need internet for their school work. Mary understands the need for those working from home that internet access means money in their pockets. Mary has talked to patients living at home who must report daily to a medical facility with their medical equipment.

Help Mary return to St. Paul to make good policy happen for us in Kandiyohi County. Vote Mary Nov. 8.

Terry Holmquist

Spicer