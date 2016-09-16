Letter: We need better role models

Disturbing to me is the fact that there is so much disrespect in our nation. Not saluting our soldiers, such as our president refuses to do when he arrives with the helicopter on his lawn, is one example. Sitting for our national anthem, such as Colin Kaepernick has recently done, is another example. Both our president and this famous football star have received wonderful educations from the taxpayer. They have found themselves in millionaire status financially, yet appear very ungrateful. Good role models they are not!

We see the rioting of Black Lives Matter and wonder why these people aren't working to support their families. The anger of groups of people have resulted in responses with All Lives Matter and Blue Lives Matter. Most recently we have seen disturbing occurrences of killing cops. The rage that individuals have against those who are hired to keep society safe is a rage wrongfully aimed. It seems everyone does what is right in his/her own eyes and the rest be damned. Edmund Burke said, "The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing."

With freedom of speech and the right to lawfully assemble to protest, we have a liberty that one would not want lost, but one that should not be misused. Martin Luther King Jr. was a great role model in peaceful protests. But this is indeed a different day! Unfortunately different voices have been trying to disturb the peace and they leave behind them a lot of confused young people.

If we are to turn this country around, we need good role models. This is a pivotal year for electing a president. The two candidates (Trump/Pence and Clinton/Kaine) are day and night different. The media and the news is very biased. Americans need a leader that is honorable and a role model for future generations.

Helen Beekman

Raymond