Letter: A successful airport celebration

The Airport Commission members would like to thank everyone that attended our 10-year celebration at the Willmar Municipal Airport - John L. Rice Field on Sept. 4. You helped make it a great success.

Mary Jane RIce told the history of the beginning of the Willmar Airport that she and her husband John L. Rice operated from 1945 to become a successful business in Willmar.

Thanks to the Quam, Marcus and Dahmes Construction companies that supplied their airplanes and pilots, Ron Buchanan and Dan O'Meara, to give free rides. Also thanks to Bill and Tracy Fry and Ryan Nelson who flew their private airplanes to give rides.

Thanks to our sponsors the Oaks, Rambow, Cash Wise, Walt's, Jennie-O, the Boy Scout troops and the help of our city employees. All monies were given to the Scout troops.

As chairman of our Airport Commission, co-chairs David Little and Dan O'Meara, we thank everyone that came and of course all that helped make this a successful day.

Patrick Curry

Willmar