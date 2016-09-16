Letter: It's still a man's world

Why isn't Hillary Clinton more than a few percentage points ahead in the presidential race? We have a woman whose life work has been to make people's lives better, with an emphasis on the needs of children, families, veterans, and first responders. Her favorability ratings were high as senator and as Secretary of State and then crashed when she decided to run for president.

We have a man whose life's work has been to make himself rich at the expense of others. He has scammed people through one shady situation after another. Slate, a web news magazine, has been maintaining a list of things that Trump has said and done that would disqualify him from becoming president. Their list is now up to 193 items.

Why so close? Gender. Many folks still don't want to see the top job go to a woman. We currently have only six female state governors. Twenty-three states, including Minnesota, have never elected a female governor. Minnesotans love female lieutenant governors. Since 1983 we have had seven in a row and not one has had a shot at the top spot. Only 21 (4.2 percent) Fortune 500 Companies have female CEOs. We have had only four female Supreme Court Justices in the whole history of the court.

Let's face it. Being a woman is still a disadvantage if she aspires to leadership. No male Secretary of State would have had to endure six Republican investigations into the Benghazi incident that resulted in four unfortunate American deaths. There were only two investigations into Bush's Iraq war that resulted in 4,600 American deaths and a half million Iraqi deaths. The male Secretary of State before Clinton used private email and was never questioned about it.

The possible conflict of interest because of her family's charitable foundation pales compared to the hundreds of millions of dollars that her opponent owes to Chinese banks. And apparently religious conservatives would rather forgive Trump his horrific behavior than vote for a woman.

It is time the female half of our population is represented in the Oval Office.

Ed Downey

Willmar