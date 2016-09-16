Letter: Why Falk doesn't deserve your vote

Former state representative Andrew Falk is running to once again represent our district at the Capitol. Last week, we learned another reason why we voted Falk out of office at the last election, and why he isn't fit to be our voice in St. Paul.

In 2013, Falk cast an important vote to bring MNsure, Minnesota's Obamacare exchange, to our state. Since then, we've spent $400 million on a faulty website and have seen insurance prices skyrocket around the state for three straight years. Estimates for this year, as reported in the Pioneer Press and the Star Tribune, put premium increases at 36 to 67 percent.

We have personally experienced substantial premium and deductible increases over the past three years, and we know many families and businesses in our district have seen unaffordable premium and deductible increases as well. (Premiums and deductibles are both out-of-pocket costs to families and businesses.)

When Falk voted for MNsure, he decided to play the role of partisan pawn instead of representing the true values of his district.

Falk's colleagues in the DFL have repeatedly blocked attempts to reform MNsure and make it more affordable for Minnesotans. Instead of doubling down on a failed system, it's important we have a representative to fight for saving taxpayer money, lowering costs, and increasing choices.

In November, we'll face a crossroads. If we vote for Andrew Falk, we'll be putting a representative in office who'll continue to take money out of our pockets, and continue to waste taxpayer dollars, as he has proven in the past.

We won't be supporting Falk and his wasteful policies.

Dave and Pat Rauenhorst

Olivia