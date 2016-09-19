Trump is still the better choice

I have written previous letters to the editor regarding the nuclear agreement the Obama administration and several other nations negotiated with Iran during the past year. I criticized the agreement for offering nothing of value that helps any other nation but Iran.

The U.S. is already seeing the consequences of the Obama administration's complete lack of wisdom and common sense. With no more economic sanctions, Iran is taking its development of nuclear technology and military expansion to the next level. There is no doubt that this includes the development of nuclear weapons.

Iran, emboldened by what it sees as weakness, has been threatening our U.S. Navy ships and planes in and over international waters where our military has the right to be. And the Iranians took 10 U.S. Navy sailors hostage right at the time the nuclear deal was about to be implemented. If you do not want a very dangerous and unwise foreign policy to continue into the next administration, then don't vote for Hillary Clinton.

However, Donald Trump needs to take a serious look at his infatuation with Vladimir Putin, president of Russia. Putin has a friendly relationship with Iran and is not trustworthy either. But I still like Trump better than Clinton.

Shelley Hedlund

Willmar