The Vikings immediately stopped practice after 25 minutes and asked reporters to leave the field while medical personnel tended to Bridgewater. An ambulance drove onto the field at Winter Park for Bridgewater, who ESPN reported was being fitted for an air cast.

Coach Mike Zimmer was expected to address the media on Tuesday afternoon.

Shaun Hill serves as the backup to Bridgewater, who has provided a spark for Minnesota since being selected in the first round of the 2014 draft. Bridgewater completed 292-of-447 pass attempts for 3,231 yards and 14 touchdowns last season.

Hill is no stranger to stepping up in the face of injury, as the veteran replaced Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in 2010 and Sam Bradford four years later after he tore his ACL with the then-St. Louis Rams.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Vikings waived quarterback Brad Sorensen.

Sorensen, who was signed by Minnesota on Aug. 20, was added while Bridgewater and Hill sat out practice with respective injuries. Joel Stave is expected to serve as the team's third-string quarterback.

The Vikings scheduled a press conference with coach Mike Zimmer at 4 p.m.

Before the injury, the Vikings’ biggest task was cutting the roster to 75 players by the NFL deadline of 3 p.m. Among cuts was veteran center John Sullivan, whom the team was trying to trade.