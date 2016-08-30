The Minnesota Vikings have scheduled a press conference with coach Mike Zimmer at 4 p.m. today to address the injury suffered by quarterback Teddy Bridewater.

Bridgewater exited practice on Tuesday after suffering a left knee injury on a non-contact play.

The Vikings immediately stopped practice after 25 minutes and asked reporters to leave the field while medical personnel tended to Bridgewater. An ambulance drove onto the field at Winter Park for Bridgewater, who ESPN reported was being fitted for an air cast.