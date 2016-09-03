Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Update: Remains of Jacob Wetterling have been found

    Amateur Baseball: Raymond edges Sartell in 15-inning epic

    By Tom Larson Today at 5:31 p.m.

    HUTCHINSON -- Tyler Steen doubled in Mike Jeseritz in the bottom of the 15th inning as Raymond advanced to the Minnesota Amateur Baseball Class C quarterfinals with a 2-1 win over the Sartell Muskies on Saturday.

    The Rockets play Nisswa, a 5-1 winner Saturday over Bemidji, at 11 a.m. Sunday in Dassel. If they win, the Rockets would play in the semifinals at 5 p.m. Sunday in Hutchinson.

    The Rockets and Muskies engaged in an epic pitching battle, with starters Alex Lothammer of Raymond and Sartell's John Schumer both working eight strong innings and surrendering a run apiece.

    Raymond's Tyler Knott relieved Lothammer and pitched six scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and striking out two. Sartell's Max Koprek and Adam Wenker combined for 5-2/3 innings of three-hit relief.

    But in the bottom of the 15th, Jeseritz led off with a single off Wenker and advanced to second on Justin Koenen's sacrifice bunt. Steen followed with the game-winning double.

    Jeseritz had three hits and he and Koenen scored Raymond's runs. Steen had two hits and Calvin Kosminskas was 3-for-6 with a double. Jordan Smith drove in the Rockets' other run in the fourth inning.

    Explore related topics:sportsBaseballamateurRaymond Rockets
    Tom Larson

    Tom Larson is the sports editor of the West Central Tribune.

    TLarson@wctrib.com
    (320) 214-4372
    Advertisement
    randomness