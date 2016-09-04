DASSEL -- Austin Smith had four RBIs, Justin Koenen and Kyle Knott each had three hits and two runs scored, and Raymond crushed Nisswa 10-2 to advance in the Minnesota Amateur Baseball Class C state tournament Sunday morning.

After falling behind 2-0, the Rockets scored 10 consecutive runs. They put a still tight game away emphatically in the bottom of the seventh inning, scoring six runs.

Raymond will face Lastrup at 5 p.m. today in Hutchison for the right to play in Monday's championship game. Check back for further updates.

*****

Tyler Steen doubled in Mike Jeseritz in the bottom of the 15th inning as Raymond advanced to the Minnesota Amateur Baseball Class C quarterfinals with a 2-1 win over the Sartell Muskies on Saturday.

The Rockets and Muskies engaged in an epic pitching battle, with starters Alex Lothammer of Raymond and Sartell's John Schumer both working eight strong innings and surrendering a run apiece.

Raymond's Tyler Knott relieved Lothammer and pitched six scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and striking out two. Sartell's Max Koprek and Adam Wenker combined for 5-2/3 innings of three-hit relief.

But in the bottom of the 15th, Jeseritz led off with a single off Wenker and advanced to second on Justin Koenen's sacrifice bunt. Steen followed with the game-winning double.

Jeseritz had three hits and he and Koenen scored Raymond's runs. Steen had two hits and Calvin Kosminskas was 3-for-6 with a double. Jordan Smith drove in the Rockets' other run in the fourth inning.