DASSEL -- Austin Smith had four RBIs, Justin Koenen and Kyle Knott each had three hits and two runs scored, and Raymond crushed Nisswa 10-2 to advance in the Minnesota Amateur Baseball Class C state tournament Sunday morning.

After falling behind 2-0, the Rockets scored 10 consecutive runs. They put a still tight game away emphatically in the bottom of the seventh inning, scoring six runs.

Raymond will face Lastrup at 5 p.m. today in Hutchison for the right to play in Monday's championship game. Check back for further updates.

The Rocket's Tyler Steen doubled in Mike Jeseritz in the bottom of the 15th inning as Raymond advanced to the Minnesota Amateur Baseball Class C quarterfinals with a 2-1 win over the Sartell Muskies on Saturday.