Amateur Baseball: Rockets roar to Class C title

DASSEL -- Tyler Steen blasted a grand slam in the fifth inning and Alex Lothammer and Austin Deutz made the runs hold up as Raymond defeated Sobieski 5-4 on Monday to win the Minnesota Baseball Association Class C state championship.

The Rockets won six straight state tournament games to claim their first Class C title.

Raymond scored once in the first and Sobieski tied the game with a run in the third. Steen's big homer made it 5-1, and Sobieski closed the gap with three runs in the top of the sixth.

But Rockets' draftee Deutz, from Milroy, allowed just four hits and struck out three in 3-2/3 scoreless innings to get the save.

Steen drove in all five Raymond runs and Mike Jeseritz was 3-for-4 and scored twice. Justin Koenen was 2-for-3 and scored a run, Calvin Kosminskas was 2-for-4 and Eric Hulterstrum had a hit and scored a run.

Lothammer got the win, working the first 5-1/3 innings and allowing two earned runs while striking out two.

