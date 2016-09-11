Minnesota Twins catcher Juan Centeno (37) talks to starting pitcher Jose Berrios (17) in the second inning against the Cleveland Indians at Target Field. Photo by Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The Twins' top pitching hope in the past decade had another brief outing, this time retiring just eight batters in Sunday's 7-1 loss to Cleveland. In sending the Twins to their 90th loss, the first-place Indians claimed the season series by a 10-9 margin, each team scoring 92 runs.

"You can watch the game and you can see that he's either putting too much pressure on himself or just having a hard time locating," Twins manager Paul Molitor said of Berrios. "I think he's pressing for results, and the harder he presses it seems like it goes conversely."

Carlos Santana's three-run homer in the second inning was the big blow, but Berrios did himself no favors by walking four and falling behind with ball one to nine of 15 batters.

A similar pattern chased him after five innings on Labor Day against Kansas City, when he fell behind 13 of 23 batters. That means over his past two starts in this third crack at the majors Berrios (2-6) has a first-pitch strike percentage of just 42.1.

Overall Sunday he threw just 30 of 65 pitches (46.2 percent) for strikes.

The 22-year-old phenom from Puerto Rico struck out just one, freezing Abraham Almonte with a 93-mph fastball in the third. With that, Molitor popped out of the home dugout and made the slow, sad walk out to the mound to take the ball.

"Of course, I was a little surprised," Berrios said through a team interpreter. "I can't complain about it. Everyone has given me their support. I'm the one that can't seem to pull through, so it's part of the deal."

Eleven starts into his big-league career, Berrios has an unthinkably high 9.27 earned-run average.

Since 1913, just one other first-year pitcher has made at least 11 starts with a nine-plus ERA. That was left-hander Micah Bowie, who had a 9.96 ERA in his 11-start audition with the 1999 Chicago Cubs.

Acquired from Atlanta at the July 31 trade deadline, Bowie was a former eighth-round draft pick out of a Texas high school. After flopping for a 95-loss Cubs team, Bowie would make just eight more starts (all with the 89-loss Washington Nationals in 2007) in a six-season big-league career.

Since the Twins' first season in 1961, just eight other pitchers (besides Bowie) have ended a season with at least 11 starts and an ERA of 9-plus. The most recent was Cincinnati right-hander Alfredo Simon, who had a 9.36 ERA last season.

Others to make this sad list: Brian Matusz (2011), Aaron Myette (2002), Roy Halladay (2000), Twins right-hander Sean Bergman (2000), Andy Larkin (1998), Todd Van Poppel (1996) and Steve Blass (1973).

Halladay, 23 at the time, was the youngest. He was sent all the way down to Class A to remake his mechanics before going on to win a pair of Cy Young Awards.

While Berrios is 10 combined innings shy of his career-high total from last season, fatigue does not appear to be part of the problem. Molitor said he would consult with his staff and figure out whether to give Berrios a 12th start (and 29th overall) or have him work in long relief next time.

"We need to consider what's best for him," Molitor said. "I think it probably would be open for debate how much we want to run him out there in these starts after another rough one today."

Berrios is willing to do as asked but made it clear he would prefer to keep preparing and performing as a starter.

"I still believe it's there," Molitor said. "It just hasn't happened up here very consistently yet. I'm not concerned about him long term at this point. The hype is there and the talent is there and it's just not that easy."

Four more errors by the Twins, including Berrios' errant pickoff throw in the first, left them with 114 on the season. That leads the American League by a wide margin and is the second-highest total for any Twins club since 1986.

They made 119 errors in 2011 en route to 99 losses. Milwaukee has 120 errors through Sunday, most in the majors.

Indians right-hander Corey Kluber (16-9), contending for his second Cy Young Award in three seasons, worked the first seven innings to lower his season ERA to 3.05.

Rookie center fielder Byron Buxton had two of the Twins' five hits, including a run-scoring single in the fourth.